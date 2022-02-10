 
Jennifer Lopez admits hopes of Ben Affleck romance were 'unimaginable'

Jennifer Lopez admits Ben Affleck rekindled romance was 'unimaginable'

Jennifer Lopez is thankful she got to meet beau Ben Affleck once again.

Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres in a recent interview, Lopez shared her fascination towards her rekindled romance with the Gone Girl star and revealed she still gets emotional about it.

"Would you ever have imagined that it comes full circle and ends up like this?" Ellen asked Lopez.

"I don't think anybody was more surprised than us," she said, laughing. "No, you never could imagine something like that could happen. It's a beautiful thing."

Lopez earlier told PEOPLE how her life has become better after having Ben Affleck as her boyfriend.

"I've never been better. It's just that we're all in a very beautiful moment."

"I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him" she said. "It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance." 

