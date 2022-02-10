 
Vicky Kaushal teases fans with a quirky post, hints at upcoming project

Not just an amazing actor, but Vicky Kaushal is truly an entertaining celebrity on social media as well. The URI: Surgical Strike star, who often treats fans with his stunning selfies and super interesting captions, has dropped a cryptic post on his social media handle.

On Wednesday, the Sardar Udham actor posted a snapshot, where he was seen posing with what appears to be a wooden walking stick.

Standing in a grey tee and trousers, with his chin up and wearing a hat, the actor completely donned a jazz-dancer look in the picture.

The caption read, "And 5 6 7 8" as if he is all set to perform on a dance number. Take a look.


Fans took to the comments section and showered the actor’s latest look with praise and look.

Vicky, who recently got married to actress Katrina Kaif, is currently gearing up for his upcoming projects including, Sam Bahadur, Govinda Mera Naam and an untitled film featuring Sara Ali Khan.

