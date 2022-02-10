Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire reunite for night of fun in California

Thursday Feb 10, 2022
Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire partied the night away on Tuesday.
The dynamic duo was also joined by DiCaprio's girlfriend, Camila Morrone, for a night out in Brentwood, California.
DiCaprio black donned a windbreaker jacket while Morrone slipped into beige longline cardigan and a black bucket hat.
Maguire on the other hand sported a black jacket layered over a black tee and sweatpants.
The stars were spotted chatting, sitting across each other at one of the tables in the bar. quire was later spotted with a blonde lady towards the end of the night.