 
entertainment
Friday Feb 11 2022
By
AFP

‘Amelie’ director to make his new movie with Netflix

By
AFP

Friday Feb 11, 2022

‘Amelie’ director to make his new movie with Netflix
‘Amelie’ director to make his new movie with Netflix

Paris: He made perhaps the most famous French film of the century so far with "Amelie", and now Jean-Pierre Jeunet says he´ll make his new movie with Netflix after failing to find a traditional backer.

The US streaming giant has found great success in poaching directors who increasingly struggle to get funding elsewhere, including Martin Scorsese ("The Irishman"), Alfonso Cuaron ("Roma") and Jane Campion ("The Power of the Dog").

Jeunet was similarly strained to find studio support for his movie, "BigBug", a dystopian comedy set during a war between humans and robots that premiers on Netflix on Friday.

"Almost no one wanted my new film in France. I came close to a full-blown depression," Jeunet told AFP.

"I heard the same words, the same phrases as I did for ´Delicatessen´ (his 1991 debut) and ´Amelie´: it´s too weird, too detached and therefore too risky."

Netflix, however, called at just the right time.

"They said yes to the project in 24 hours," Jeunet said.

The streaming platform has faced some of its biggest obstacles in France, a country with strict rules about how long films must wait between a cinema release and home-viewing.

In order to win concessions, it has poured money into the French film industry -- a boon for riskier propositions like Jeunet.

More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish responds to Kanye West's Coachella threat after Travis Scott shade

Billie Eilish responds to Kanye West's Coachella threat after Travis Scott shade
Julia Fox lacks 'energy' to fully commit amid Kanye West social media spiral

Julia Fox lacks 'energy' to fully commit amid Kanye West social media spiral
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham marriage 'was written in the stars' says astrologer

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham marriage 'was written in the stars' says astrologer
Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift fresh, heartfelt track 'The Joker and the Queen' out now! Watch

Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift fresh, heartfelt track 'The Joker and the Queen' out now! Watch
Kanye West lashes out at 'racist' netizen who advices rapper medication

Kanye West lashes out at 'racist' netizen who advices rapper medication
Kim Kardashian says Sarah Jessica Parker is 'most stunning kindest human being'

Kim Kardashian says Sarah Jessica Parker is 'most stunning kindest human being'
Kanye West asks Billie Eilish to apologise to Travis Scott

Kanye West asks Billie Eilish to apologise to Travis Scott
Subject of 'Queen' Camilla came up during Queen Elizabeth's meeting with Boris Johnson?

Subject of 'Queen' Camilla came up during Queen Elizabeth's meeting with Boris Johnson?

Super Bowl ads are moving on from pandemic with humor and hope

Super Bowl ads are moving on from pandemic with humor and hope
Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg aim to cement hip-hop's place on Super Bowl stage

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg aim to cement hip-hop's place on Super Bowl stage
Channing Tatum reacts to Snoop Dogg's Instagram post about Eminem

Channing Tatum reacts to Snoop Dogg's Instagram post about Eminem
Kim Kardashian responds to Kanye West in style during outing with Saint

Kim Kardashian responds to Kanye West in style during outing with Saint

Latest

view all