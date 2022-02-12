Malaika Arora shares ‘no-filter’ pictures, Farah Khan reacts

Malaika Arora looks best with no filters, says Farah Khan as the latter posted pictures.

Arora shared some ‘no filter’ closeup shots wearing a white floral dress on her Instagram.

She captioned the pictures, “No filter..”

The actress posted two close-up shots and then a picture of her sitting on a chair.

Director Farah Khan commented on her picture, “U look best like this (expletive)”

The pictures were also praised by fashion designer Masaba Gupta, who wrote, “Beautiful Malaika” along with Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora and Maheep Kapoor, who commented with fire emojis.

Arora was seen dropping off her son a few days ago along with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, with whom she performs her ‘parental duties’ after divorce. Currently, the 48-year-old actress is dating actor Arjun Kapoor.