BTS’ J-Hope gushes ‘with love’ over iconic 2022 Superbowl half-time performances

BTS’ J-Hope offers fans an intimate seat near his TV as he tapes his reactions to the ongoing performances at the 2022 half time show on the Superbowl.

The singer shared his live reactions and feedback on his official Instagram account and it included a collection of nine reels in total where the South Korean heartthrob could be seen gushing over the performances, singers, showmanship and bling.

The first reel features a performance by Snoop Dogg and his electric blue suit and is linked at the top in angel emojis.

The second reel includes a swift look into Kendrick Lamar’s set with Snoop Dogg as well as J-Hope’s side hype about there being a ‘Party’ in ‘California’ and even vocal shows of excitement and exasperation.

The third and fourth reel offers vocal reactions by J-Hope as well as an aerial view into Mary J. Blige star-studded performance, quite literally.

The fifth set clip featuring Dr. Dre the other hand seems to have left J-Hope utterly shocked and included the text “what the…”

The show’s next performance of Lose Yourself even had the singer giggling into his seat with ‘goosebumps’ at one point.

J-Hope closed his entire intimate look into the performances by adding the performers’ social media handles, as well as angel and prayer emojis.



