 
entertainment
Monday Feb 14 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS’ J-Hope gushes ‘with love’ over iconic 2022 Superbowl half-time performances

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 14, 2022

BTS’ J-Hope gushes ‘with love’ over iconic 2022 Superbowl half-time performances
BTS’ J-Hope gushes ‘with love’ over iconic 2022 Superbowl half-time performances

BTS’ J-Hope offers fans an intimate seat near his TV as he tapes his reactions to the ongoing performances at the 2022 half time show on the Superbowl.

The singer shared his live reactions and feedback on his official Instagram account and it included a collection of nine reels in total where the South Korean heartthrob could be seen gushing over the performances, singers, showmanship and bling.

The first reel features a performance by Snoop Dogg and his electric blue suit and is linked at the top in angel emojis.

The second reel includes a swift look into Kendrick Lamar’s set with Snoop Dogg as well as J-Hope’s side hype about there being a ‘Party’ in ‘California’ and even vocal shows of excitement and exasperation.

BTS’ J-Hope gushes ‘with love’ over iconic 2022 Superbowl half-time performances
BTS’ J-Hope gushes ‘with love’ over iconic 2022 Superbowl half-time performances

The third and fourth reel offers vocal reactions by J-Hope as well as an aerial view into Mary J. Blige star-studded performance, quite literally.

The fifth set clip featuring Dr. Dre the other hand seems to have left J-Hope utterly shocked and included the text “what the…”

BTS’ J-Hope gushes ‘with love’ over iconic 2022 Superbowl half-time performances
BTS’ J-Hope gushes ‘with love’ over iconic 2022 Superbowl half-time performances

The show’s next performance of Lose Yourself even had the singer giggling into his seat with ‘goosebumps’ at one point.

J-Hope closed his entire intimate look into the performances by adding the performers’ social media handles, as well as angel and prayer emojis.

BTS’ J-Hope gushes ‘with love’ over iconic 2022 Superbowl half-time performances
BTS’ J-Hope gushes ‘with love’ over iconic 2022 Superbowl half-time performances


More From Entertainment:

Famed Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman dies at 75

Famed Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman dies at 75
Victoria Beckham shares ‘Valentine’s Day memories’ with David Beckham

Victoria Beckham shares ‘Valentine’s Day memories’ with David Beckham
Sinead O’ Conner bids farewell to music after son Shane's death

Sinead O’ Conner bids farewell to music after son Shane's death
'FRIENDS' star Matt LeBlanc and his girlfriend of six years part ways

'FRIENDS' star Matt LeBlanc and his girlfriend of six years part ways
Princess Eugenie first royal to meet Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in US

Princess Eugenie first royal to meet Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in US
Dwayne Johnson pumps up fans for twin Superbowl, Olympics marathon

Dwayne Johnson pumps up fans for twin Superbowl, Olympics marathon
Coodie Simmons ‘disappointed’ over Kanye West’s documentary editing row

Coodie Simmons ‘disappointed’ over Kanye West’s documentary editing row
Nick Jonas congratulates Los Angeles Rams for defeating Cincinnati in Super Bowl

Nick Jonas congratulates Los Angeles Rams for defeating Cincinnati in Super Bowl
Snoop Dogg, Dr Dre lead Super Bowl set that sees Eminem take knee

Snoop Dogg, Dr Dre lead Super Bowl set that sees Eminem take knee
Prince Harry spotted with Princess Eugenie as he attends his first Super Bowl

Prince Harry spotted with Princess Eugenie as he attends his first Super Bowl
Kanye West targets Machine Gun Kelly as he mocks Pete Davidson

Kanye West targets Machine Gun Kelly as he mocks Pete Davidson
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade attends Super Bowl to see father perform at halftime show

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade attends Super Bowl to see father perform at halftime show

Latest

view all