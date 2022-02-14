 
entertainment
Shay Mitchell channels Rihanna with her bejeweled pregnancy style

Shay Mitchell, pregnant with her second child, seemed to channel Rihanna with her bejeweled baby bump
You star Shay Mitchell, who is pregnant with her second child, seemed to channel superstar Rihanna with her bejeweled baby bump as she stepped out to attend Drake’s pre-Super Bowl party over the weekend.

In pictures shared by People magazine, Shay was seen walking in at the Homecoming Weekend party in a pair of jeans and a denim jacket with cropped white top that put her baby bump on full display.

She accessorized her look with several silver necklaces around her neck and body jewellery that wrapped around just above her bump putting it in focus.

Photo: People Magazine
Photo: People Magazine

The outfit seemed reminiscent of Rihanna’s pregnancy announcement fit in which she was seen rocking several chunky jewels around her baby bump.

Shay announced her second pregnancy with longtime partner Matte Babel just last week, sharing a heartfelt note on Instagram to also mark her grandmother’s passing.

"Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life. It is also my most challenging season to date," she had written. 

