 
Showbiz
Monday Feb 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Sussanne Khan heaps praises on Saba Azad, calls her ‘Super Cool’

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 14, 2022

Sussanne Khan heaps praises on Saba Azad, calls her ‘Super Cool’
Sussanne Khan heaps praises on Saba Azad, calls her ‘Super Cool’

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussane Khan has praised Saba Azad for her performance, whom Hrithik is rumoured to be dating.

Sussane turned to her Instagram and shared a glimpse of Saba, performing on stage at an event in Mumbai.

Sussanne Khan heaps praises on Saba Azad, calls her ‘Super Cool’

Sharing the photo, Sussanne wrote, "What an amazing eve..! You are super cool and supremely talented @sabazad @madboymink." She also geo-tagged the location as Soho House in Mumbai.

Reacting to the post, Saba wrote, "Thanks my Suzie, so so happy you were there last night."

Meanwhile, actor Varun Mitra, who was present at the event, also shared a picture of Saba on his Instagram Stories. He credited the picture to Pashmina Roshan, Hrithik's cousin and daughter of music director Rajesh Roshan.

For the unversed, earlier this month, Hrithik was seen with Saba as they went on what appeared to be a dinner date at a Mumbai restaurant.


More From Showbiz:

Arjun Kapoor spills plans for Valentine’s Day with ladylove Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor spills plans for Valentine’s Day with ladylove Malaika Arora
Valentine's Day 2022: Bipasha Basu writes about finding ‘love’ after meeting Karan Grover

Valentine's Day 2022: Bipasha Basu writes about finding ‘love’ after meeting Karan Grover
Arjun Kapoor cuddles up to Malaika Arora in Valentine's Day post

Arjun Kapoor cuddles up to Malaika Arora in Valentine's Day post
Vicky Kaushal says everyday with Katrina Kaif is ‘a day of love’ in Valentine’s Day’s post

Vicky Kaushal says everyday with Katrina Kaif is ‘a day of love’ in Valentine’s Day’s post
Shah Rukh Khan drops the trailer of ‘Love Hostel,’ starring Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra

Shah Rukh Khan drops the trailer of ‘Love Hostel,’ starring Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra
Katrina Kaif celebrates first Valentine’s Day with Vicky Kaushal after wedding

Katrina Kaif celebrates first Valentine’s Day with Vicky Kaushal after wedding
Kareena Kapoor spends Valentine’s Day with her ‘forever two’: see post

Kareena Kapoor spends Valentine’s Day with her ‘forever two’: see post
Sonam Kapoor celebrates Valentine's Day with hubby Anand Ahuja, posts loved-up pic

Sonam Kapoor celebrates Valentine's Day with hubby Anand Ahuja, posts loved-up pic
Feroze Khan welcomes a baby girl with wife Alizey Feroze

Feroze Khan welcomes a baby girl with wife Alizey Feroze
Ali Fazal opens up on starring alongside Gal Gadot in ‘Death on the Nile’

Ali Fazal opens up on starring alongside Gal Gadot in ‘Death on the Nile’
Watch: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh ace dance moves to ‘Dholida’ beat

Watch: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh ace dance moves to ‘Dholida’ beat
Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor’s new loved-up picture from ‘Brahmastra’ goes viral

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor’s new loved-up picture from ‘Brahmastra’ goes viral

Latest

view all