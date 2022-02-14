 
entertainment
Monday Feb 14 2022
Kevin Hart backs Kanye West in feud with Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish

Monday Feb 14, 2022

Comedian Kevin Hart speaks out about Kanye West’s recent antics as feuds against Pete Davidson, Kid Cudi as well as Billie Eilish.

The star started off by issuing a disclaimer over Kanye’s behaviour and warned Kid Cudi as well as Billie Eilish that West’s “just being himself.”

Hart hopes Kid Cudi and Billie Eilish realize that West’s comments and actions are just “him being himself.”

He later went into detail with The Sun and was quoted saying, "Look, Kanye's Kanye, so it's drama to some but it's not drama to him.”

At the end of the day, in West’s eyes "He's being himself and people need to either accept it or move on.”

During the course of his interview with the outlet, Hart was also quizzed over his thoughts regarding the feud with Eilish and started to chuckle before admitting that his age prevents him from caring about such things, and admitted, "I don't know. I'm 42, that stuff doesn't concern me."

Almost all of West’s recent feuds have been kindled under the Pete Davidson flame and started off with crossed-out photographs of the star, and ended with a public rejection of any and all ever associated with him in the first place. 

