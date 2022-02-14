 
Kate Middleton shares rare insight into childhood in special TV appearance

Kate Middleton shared rare personal insights into her own childhood during her recent TV appearance on BBC’s CBeebies Bedtime Story, reported Hello magazine.

The Duchess of Cambridge read out a bedtime story from her own childhood during the special which premiered on Sunday marking Children’s Mental Health Week.

Seen in a turtle-neck sweater and jeans, Kate started the show by saying, “Hello, my name is Catherine and tonight we’re in my bedtime story den. I've chosen a story which I remember reading as a little girl.”

She then went on, “It's called The Owl Who Was Afraid of The Dark and is written by Jill Tomlinson and illustrated by Paul Howard. Let’s begin…”

Kate then wrapped up the story by adding, “Wow, what an encouraging tale. We can all feel scared sometimes, just like our little owl friend, Plop. But, as Mrs Barn Owl said, it’s better to find out about the things that scare us before we make up our mind.”

“And with the help of others, we can often face things that worry us. Now it’s time for bed. Night, night, and sleep tight,” she concluded.

The Duchess’ sweet appearance was lauded by many, including the Queen who showed her approval by ‘liking’ Kate’s Instagram post about it. 

