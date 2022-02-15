Rakhi Sawant confesses split from Ritesh happened because of first wife

Rakhi Sawant is addressing the reason behind her split from husband Ritesh.

Speaking to Times of India, Rakhi burst into tears as she narrated: "He left me! I loved him so much and he left me. After Bigg Boss a few weeks ago, we started living together in my house in Mumbai, but yesterday he packed his bags and left. He said that he is in legal trouble because he didn’t divorce her first wife and now he doesn’t want to live with me anymore. He said that he lost a of money also in his business as he had to go through a lot of scrutiny after he entered the Bigg Boss house with me. After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, when I got to know that he has a wife and a kid, my heart broke. I cannot be unfair to a woman and a child. I am coming to terms with the fact that he has left me and everything has ended."



Her statement comes a day after she officially announced her separation from Ritesh, saying that the couple had irretrievable differences.

Sharing how she first met Ritesh, Rakhi revealed they had an internet friendship fro the first six months.

“We connected via WhatsApp and we chatted for almost 6 months. Then he also sent his locations, bank account details and other things and I believed him. He proposed marriage and since I too wanted someone in my life, I married him three years ago. Then when I made it public that I was married, they didn't want to believe me. So I convinced Ritesh to come to the Bigg Boss house with me. I love him very much and I will forgive him for everything. If he gets divorced and wants to come back to me, then he should know that I am waiting for him. But if he is happy with his wife and kids then God bless them. But for me, marriage and love is not a joke.”

