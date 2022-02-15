 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Georgina Rodriguez gets hundred roses from Cristiano Ronaldo on Valentine's Day

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 15, 2022

Georgina Rodriguez is blessed to have a loving family on Valentine's Day.

The model turned to her Instagram on Feb 14 to give fans a glimpse of her special day from Manchester.

"May we not lack love to feel alive unconditional love," she captioned alongside a carousel of old and new pictures. In the first photo, her fans could spot handmade cards from twin Mateo,Eva and youngest daughter Alana with glitter decorations. In another photo, the 28-year-old showed off a rose bouquet supposedly delivered to her by her soccer player boyfriend.

Meanwhile, Georgina is only a few months away from giving birth to twins this year. The couple announced the gender of their baby after sharing a sonogram x-ray together.

More From Entertainment:

Princess Yoko of Japan hospitalised with pneumonia after contracting Covid-19

Princess Yoko of Japan hospitalised with pneumonia after contracting Covid-19
Tyrese Gibson’s mother passes away after Covid-19, pneumonia battle

Tyrese Gibson’s mother passes away after Covid-19, pneumonia battle
Kylie Jenner gets little gingerbread house from Travis Scott on Valentine's Day

Kylie Jenner gets little gingerbread house from Travis Scott on Valentine's Day
Kim Kardashian furious over Kanye West sharing her texts, gets cheesy reply

Kim Kardashian furious over Kanye West sharing her texts, gets cheesy reply
Oscars 2022 hosts revealed

Oscars 2022 hosts revealed
Britney Spears drools over Sam Aghari in mushy Valentine's Day note

Britney Spears drools over Sam Aghari in mushy Valentine's Day note
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas expecting baby number 2? actor flaunts baby bump

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas expecting baby number 2? actor flaunts baby bump
Kim Kardashian texts Kanye West, asks to spare Pete Davidson's life

Kim Kardashian texts Kanye West, asks to spare Pete Davidson's life
Oscars includes new ‘fan favorite’ prize voted by Twitter

Oscars includes new ‘fan favorite’ prize voted by Twitter
Kanye West and Julia Fox split after six weeks of dating

Kanye West and Julia Fox split after six weeks of dating
Kanye West uses Valentine's day to persuade Kim Kardashian, claims 'we will be back together'

Kanye West uses Valentine's day to persuade Kim Kardashian, claims 'we will be back together'
Prince Philip was a nightmare: writer admits when penning Duke's biography

Prince Philip was a nightmare: writer admits when penning Duke's biography

Latest

view all