Tuesday Feb 15 2022
Kylie Jenner gets little gingerbread house from Travis Scott on Valentine's Day

Kylie Jenner is spending Valentine's Day around love and family!

The 24-year-old turned to her Instagram on Feb 14 to document her low-key but lavish celebrations from the day.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who delivered her second baby earlier in the month, shared a little gingerbread house of a family of four.

In another Story, Kylie shared a photo of a pink teddy bears surrounded by a bunch of flowers bouquets.

In a third picture, Kylie shared a glimpse of her living room covered with flowers.

Take a look:

