Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu tweets birthday wish for Nick Jonas' father Kevin Sr.

American singer Nick Jonas wished his father, Kevin Jonas Sr. on his birthday with an adorable picture, shared on his Instagram handle on Monday.

The This Is Heaven crooner, who threw a Super Bowl Sunday party, celebrated his father’s birthday and penned a special wish. “Happy birthday to my dad @papakjonas love you dad,” Nick’s birthday wish reads.





Kevin Jonas Sr. also received a sweet birthday from Nick’s wife, superstar Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra, who turned to Twitter to wish him on his big day.

“Happy birthday, my dear Kevin Sr. Stay blessed, love you," Madhu tweeted, responding to Nick’s birthday post for his dad.

While Madhu Chopra has a private profile on Twitter, the celebs’ fan-clubs have obtained screenshots of her tweet and shared it on social media.

Meanwhile, Nick and Priyanka, who tied the knot in a destination wedding in December 2018, announced they became parents via surrogacy in a post shared on January 22. They wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”