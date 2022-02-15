Arjun Kapoor pulls Malaika Arora’s leg in latest post, leaves fans in awe

Arjun Kapoor trolled Malaika Arora for sharing loved up picture on Valentine's Day

Arjun Kapoor playfully trolled Malaika Arora for posting a picture on Valentine’s Day.

Reacting to his ladylove Arora’s Valentine’s day post, the Half Girlfriend actor wrote, "Love how I send you a picture and you beat me to it and post it."

“Guilty," the actress responded to her beau’s story.

The couple celebrated Valentine’s day as they posted pictures of them together on their respected social media accounts.

The 48 year old actress shared a picture with Arjun giving her a forehead kiss. She captioned the picture, “Mine.”

On the other hand, Arjun also posted an adorable picture with his girlfriend on Instagram.

He wrote, "Ain't no sunshine when she's gone. It's not warm when she's away. Ain't no sunshine when she's gone. And she's always gone too long. Anytime she's goes away..."