 
Showbiz
Tuesday Feb 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Arjun Kapoor pulls Malaika Arora’s leg in latest post, leaves fans in awe

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 15, 2022

Arjun Kapoor trolled Malaika Arora for sharing loved up picture on Valentines Day
Arjun Kapoor trolled Malaika Arora for sharing loved up picture on Valentine's Day

Arjun Kapoor playfully trolled Malaika Arora for posting a picture on Valentine’s Day.

Reacting to his ladylove Arora’s Valentine’s day post, the Half Girlfriend actor wrote, "Love how I send you a picture and you beat me to it and post it."

“Guilty," the actress responded to her beau’s story.

The couple celebrated Valentine’s day as they posted pictures of them together on their respected social media accounts.

The 48 year old actress shared a picture with Arjun giving her a forehead kiss. She captioned the picture, “Mine.”

On the other hand, Arjun also posted an adorable picture with his girlfriend on Instagram.

He wrote, "Ain't no sunshine when she's gone. It's not warm when she's away. Ain't no sunshine when she's gone. And she's always gone too long. Anytime she's goes away..." 

More From Showbiz:

Kriti Sanon sister Nupur signs' 'Noorani Chehra' with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Kriti Sanon sister Nupur signs' 'Noorani Chehra' with Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu tweets birthday wish for Nick Jonas' father Kevin Sr.

Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu tweets birthday wish for Nick Jonas' father Kevin Sr.
Sobhita Dhulipala to join ‘The Night Manager’ Hindi remake

Sobhita Dhulipala to join ‘The Night Manager’ Hindi remake
Sanya Malhotra opens up about her role in ‘Love Hostel’

Sanya Malhotra opens up about her role in ‘Love Hostel’
Akshay Kumar is the new ‘Godfather,’ drops latest poster from ‘Bachchhan Paandey’

Akshay Kumar is the new ‘Godfather,’ drops latest poster from ‘Bachchhan Paandey’
Ayeza Khan gushes over hubby Danish Taimoor in loved-up photo

Ayeza Khan gushes over hubby Danish Taimoor in loved-up photo
Kareena Kapoor wishes dad Randhir Kapoor on his 75th birthday

Kareena Kapoor wishes dad Randhir Kapoor on his 75th birthday
Dia Mirza celebrates first wedding anniversary with husband Vaibhav Rekhi

Dia Mirza celebrates first wedding anniversary with husband Vaibhav Rekhi
Mohib Mirza, Sanam Saeed romance in 'Ishrat Made In China' trailer: Watch

Mohib Mirza, Sanam Saeed romance in 'Ishrat Made In China' trailer: Watch
Rakhi Sawant confesses split from Ritesh happened because of first wife

Rakhi Sawant confesses split from Ritesh happened because of first wife
Shahid Kapoor shares love-filled picture with Mira Rajput on Valentine’s day

Shahid Kapoor shares love-filled picture with Mira Rajput on Valentine’s day
Alia Bhatt touches upon her role from her upcoming movie, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Alia Bhatt touches upon her role from her upcoming movie, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Latest

view all