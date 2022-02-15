 
Showbiz
Tuesday Feb 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Shahid Kapoor announces release date of ‘Jersey’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 15, 2022

Shahid Kapoor announces release date of ‘Jersey’
Shahid Kapoor announces release date of ‘Jersey’

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has announced the revised release date of his upcoming film Jersey.

The Kabir Singh actor took to Twitter on Tuesday and confirmed the release date of Jersey, also starring Mrunal Thakur in the lead role.

Shahid Kapoor tweeted, “So so happy to announce that our beloved film #Jersey will be releasing worldwide in theatres on the 14th of April 2022. See you in the theatres.”

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film was supposed to release in December last year, however, it was postponed owing to the pandemic and the closure of cinemas.

Jersey is an official Hindi adaptation of the Telugu movie of the same name. 

More From Showbiz:

Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha turns 2, ‘Thank you for filling our hearts with love’

Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha turns 2, ‘Thank you for filling our hearts with love’
Arjun Kapoor pulls Malaika Arora’s leg in latest post, leaves fans in awe

Arjun Kapoor pulls Malaika Arora’s leg in latest post, leaves fans in awe

Kriti Sanon sister Nupur signs' 'Noorani Chehra' with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Kriti Sanon sister Nupur signs' 'Noorani Chehra' with Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu tweets birthday wish for Nick Jonas' father Kevin Sr.

Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu tweets birthday wish for Nick Jonas' father Kevin Sr.
Sobhita Dhulipala to join ‘The Night Manager’ Hindi remake

Sobhita Dhulipala to join ‘The Night Manager’ Hindi remake
Sanya Malhotra opens up about her role in ‘Love Hostel’

Sanya Malhotra opens up about her role in ‘Love Hostel’
Akshay Kumar is the new ‘Godfather,’ drops latest poster from ‘Bachchhan Paandey’

Akshay Kumar is the new ‘Godfather,’ drops latest poster from ‘Bachchhan Paandey’
Ayeza Khan gushes over hubby Danish Taimoor in loved-up photo

Ayeza Khan gushes over hubby Danish Taimoor in loved-up photo
Kareena Kapoor wishes dad Randhir Kapoor on his 75th birthday

Kareena Kapoor wishes dad Randhir Kapoor on his 75th birthday
Dia Mirza celebrates first wedding anniversary with husband Vaibhav Rekhi

Dia Mirza celebrates first wedding anniversary with husband Vaibhav Rekhi
Mohib Mirza, Sanam Saeed romance in 'Ishrat Made In China' trailer: Watch

Mohib Mirza, Sanam Saeed romance in 'Ishrat Made In China' trailer: Watch
Rakhi Sawant confesses split from Ritesh happened because of first wife

Rakhi Sawant confesses split from Ritesh happened because of first wife

Latest

view all