Alia Bhatt opens up about comparisons with Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan

Alia Bhatt reacted to views of having a reflection of Kangana Ranaut and Vidya Balan in her performance as Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The actress commented, “I have not heard any of this,” to queries related to her looks in Gangubai being compared with the Indian National award winning actresses.

Upon answering questions about people not thinking she was the right choice for playing the role of the mafia queen, she said, “I think, yeah, people must have suggested casting. But I feel like one should not really get into… A director who has been working for 25 years obviously knows whom to cast as their main lead. I was okay with people not thinking that I was right for the part because that is their own perspective and honestly, that doesn’t matter to me as long as the director thinks I am right for the part.”

Student of the Year actress further talked about changing people’s perspective. She added, “Like you mentioned, I proved them wrong. If you are feeling that perspective has changed after just watching the teaser, trailer and song, then it will change even more after watching the whole film. The portrayal of this character is purely a fresh perspective that has been taken and worked upon for two years by sir, me and the whole team. I don’t think there was a reference point because I don’t think there has been a character like this even in our Hindi films.”

Previously, Kangana Ranaut too had been critical of Alia Bhatt’s casting in the movie.