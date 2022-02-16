 
Wednesday Feb 16 2022
US Olympian Simone Biles gets engaged on Valentine’s Day

Wednesday Feb 16, 2022

Olympic great Simone Biles said it was “the easiest yes” when her fellow elite athlete Jonathan Owens popped the question on Valentine’s Day, reported The Associated Press.

“I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCE,” the excited gymnast posted on Instagram.

Biles, 24, and Houston Texans safety Owens, 26, have been dating for nearly two years.


Owens took a knee in a set of photos the most decorated gymnast of all time shared on Twitter and Instagram. They were in a gazebo, and Biles was dressed all the way up in a black mini dress and heels. Owens beamed as he placed a substantial rock on her finger.

More engagement photos had the two celebrating with a kiss at dinner and a close-up of the two holding hands, displaying Biles’ oval-shaped diamond ring.

“Ready for forever with you,” Owens responded in her comments on Instagram — heart emoji in place. - AP

