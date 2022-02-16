Jennifer Lopez spills the beans on her dream proposal: ‘Love PDA’

Famed actor Jennifer Lopez recently dished over her thoughts of an ideal proposal and made some titillating revelations.

Lopez wore her heart on her sleeve and revealed it all in a candid interview with The Daily Mail.

She started off by admitting that while she loves candid public displays of affection (PDA), she finds a proposal to be the most “sacred” and “intimate thing” that a couple can hope to share.

In light of that, she feels it "I do think that a proposal is kind of a sacred intimate thing, that should just be between two people when you’re about to pledge your lives to each other, that’s a big deal."

Before signing off she also added giggling "But I have no problem with PDA, like people say, I actually, I’m all about it. IF you really feel it."