 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez spills the beans on her dream proposal: ‘Love PDA’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 16, 2022

Jennifer Lopez spills the beans on her dream proposal: ‘Love PDA’
Jennifer Lopez spills the beans on her dream proposal: ‘Love PDA’

Famed actor Jennifer Lopez recently dished over her thoughts of an ideal proposal and made some titillating revelations.

Lopez wore her heart on her sleeve and revealed it all in a candid interview with The Daily Mail.

She started off by admitting that while she loves candid public displays of affection (PDA), she finds a proposal to be the most “sacred” and “intimate thing” that a couple can hope to share.

In light of that, she feels it "I do think that a proposal is kind of a sacred intimate thing, that should just be between two people when you’re about to pledge your lives to each other, that’s a big deal."

Before signing off she also added giggling "But I have no problem with PDA, like people say, I actually, I’m all about it. IF you really feel it."

More From Entertainment:

Queen, Prince Charles put 'intense pressure' on Prince Andrew to settle case

Queen, Prince Charles put 'intense pressure' on Prince Andrew to settle case
Nickelodeon announces ‘SpongeBob Squarepants’ spinoff films

Nickelodeon announces ‘SpongeBob Squarepants’ spinoff films

Prince Andrew’s settlement sparks speculations into finances: ‘Where’d it come from?’

Prince Andrew’s settlement sparks speculations into finances: ‘Where’d it come from?’
Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre settled assault lawsuit for THIS whopping amount

Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre settled assault lawsuit for THIS whopping amount
Khloe Kardashian’s ex-Lamar Odom vows to ‘try damndest’ to win her back

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-Lamar Odom vows to ‘try damndest’ to win her back
Kim Kardashian ‘ignoring’ Kanye West’s pleas ‘to get back together’: source

Kim Kardashian ‘ignoring’ Kanye West’s pleas ‘to get back together’: source
Prince Andrew 'donation' dubbed 'bloody money' to block truth about sex scandal

Prince Andrew 'donation' dubbed 'bloody money' to block truth about sex scandal
Britney Spears’ former penthouse goes on sale for THIS stunning amount

Britney Spears’ former penthouse goes on sale for THIS stunning amount

Prince Andrew should lose 'Duke of York' title, demands York city

Prince Andrew should lose 'Duke of York' title, demands York city
Gigi Hadid dazzles in casual outfit at Michael Kors Show

Gigi Hadid dazzles in casual outfit at Michael Kors Show
Disney World set to allow vaccinated visitors to ditch masks indoors

Disney World set to allow vaccinated visitors to ditch masks indoors

Latest

view all