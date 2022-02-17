 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘forced’ into job of resetting Firm

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 17, 2022

Kate Middleton and Prince William have reportedly been lunged into the ever-difficult job of trying to “reset” the Firm.

Royal expert and commentator Jennie Bond explained the decision and was quoted telling OK!, "What I'm saying is, I think there will be a heavy workload for Catherine and William and it is going to take them away, but I don't think we can all honestly say that this is the last break they're going to have before the big push.”

Especially since "It is the Queen they are celebrating but this year with all the turmoil of Andrew and all that is going on with Harry and Megan, it is a year in which the monarchy can possibly reset itself."

This news comes considering the tumultuous time Queen Elizabeth has faced in the wake of Prince Andrew’s assault lawsuit, Prince Charles’ cash-for-honours investigation as well as Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir. 

More From Entertainment:

Bella Hadid and Gigi send fans wild as model sisters leave nothing to imagine in new shoot

Bella Hadid and Gigi send fans wild as model sisters leave nothing to imagine in new shoot
Meghan Markle fans furious over Prince Andrew's 'return' to royal family

Meghan Markle fans furious over Prince Andrew's 'return' to royal family

BTS: J-Hope’s birthday week begins with ARMY’s special tributes set all over the world

BTS: J-Hope’s birthday week begins with ARMY’s special tributes set all over the world
Firm ‘starting to believe’ in Prince Andrew’s innocence? source

Firm ‘starting to believe’ in Prince Andrew’s innocence? source
Prince Andrew’s settlement ignites fury over ‘arrogant opportunist’ sentiments

Prince Andrew’s settlement ignites fury over ‘arrogant opportunist’ sentiments
Robert Pattinson’s girlfriend ‘cried’ during screening of ‘The Batman’

Robert Pattinson’s girlfriend ‘cried’ during screening of ‘The Batman’
Keith Urban recalls ‘panicked calls’ to take Adele’s Vegas Residency slots

Keith Urban recalls ‘panicked calls’ to take Adele’s Vegas Residency slots
Prince Harry's Super Bowl appearance is a 'middle finger' to critics

Prince Harry's Super Bowl appearance is a 'middle finger' to critics

Wendy Williams lawsuit with Wells Fargo escalates deeper: ‘She’s incapacitated’

Wendy Williams lawsuit with Wells Fargo escalates deeper: ‘She’s incapacitated’
Meghan Markle received 'hidden' message from Queen during US birthday

Meghan Markle received 'hidden' message from Queen during US birthday
Prince Andrew agrees to never 'deny' Virginia Giuffre rape in settlement

Prince Andrew agrees to never 'deny' Virginia Giuffre rape in settlement
Kelly Clarkson ‘feeling broken’ in quarantine with kids: ‘I can’t’

Kelly Clarkson ‘feeling broken’ in quarantine with kids: ‘I can’t’

Latest

view all