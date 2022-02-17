Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘forced’ into job of resetting Firm

Kate Middleton and Prince William have reportedly been lunged into the ever-difficult job of trying to “reset” the Firm.



Royal expert and commentator Jennie Bond explained the decision and was quoted telling OK!, "What I'm saying is, I think there will be a heavy workload for Catherine and William and it is going to take them away, but I don't think we can all honestly say that this is the last break they're going to have before the big push.”

Especially since "It is the Queen they are celebrating but this year with all the turmoil of Andrew and all that is going on with Harry and Megan, it is a year in which the monarchy can possibly reset itself."

This news comes considering the tumultuous time Queen Elizabeth has faced in the wake of Prince Andrew’s assault lawsuit, Prince Charles’ cash-for-honours investigation as well as Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir.

