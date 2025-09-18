 
Bella Hadid reveals hospitalisation in new social media post

September 18, 2025

Bella Hadid is getting treatment in a hospital for an undisclosed health issue.

The model, 28, posted photos from the hospital bed on Wednesday, receiving IV treatment in one picture.

“I’m sorry I always go MIA — I love you guys,” she wrote in the caption, to which her mother, Yolanda Hadid, praised her as a “Lyme warrior.”

Her sister and fellow model, Gigi Hadid, also dropped a supportive message, commenting “I love you! I hope you feel as strong and good as you deserve, soon!!!!!!” under the post.

The images also showed Hadid cuddling a crochet angel, eating pizza, taking in sunset and rainbow views, and sitting in an elevator corner with wet hair sipping coffee. Other shots feature a garden and loved ones visiting and playing cards.

Although, no reason was mentioned for the stay, Bella has lived with Lyme disease since 2012, along with her mother Yolanda and brother Anwar.

In 2023, the model and entrepreneur posted that she finally felt healthy after over 100 days of treatment, years of suffering from co-infections, chronic disease, and “invisible” symptoms.

This hospital post comes as she has been less visible publicly—she missed events like New York Fashion Week.

