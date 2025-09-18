 
Justin, Hailey Bieber's bond grows stronger after facing challenges together

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on September 13, 2025

September 18, 2025

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber relationship’s recent update revealed
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's bond has reportedly been growing stronger as the couple deals with challenges side by side.

As per the recent findings of People, a source candidly discussed how the couple overcame challenges in their personal lives.

"They've had challenges like anyone else, but they always come back to the same thing: They truly believe they are soulmates," the insiders said.

Referring to their son Jack Blues Bieber, whom the couple welcomed in August 2024, the source continued, "Becoming parents has only deepened their bond — Jack is the center of everything for them."

Sharing that the couple celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary on September 13, the insiders told the outlet, "Both Justin and Hailey are thriving right now. They just celebrated their wedding anniversary."

"He's on top of the charts, and she's breaking records in beauty," they added of the song Daisies from album Swag.

Before concluding, the source shared, "They are both very focused. Justin's super grateful for his fans. He's hyped about Coachella. Hailey will be there of course."

For those unversed, Justin Bieber is all set to headline two weekend music and art festivals for his recently released album, SWAG 2, in Indigo, California.

