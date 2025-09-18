Who is Martha Stewart? star talks about dating at 84

Martha Stewart, who is no stranger to posting a thirst trap, got candid about her dating life.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Today with Jenna & Friends, the 84-year-old TV personality revealed that her thirst trap pictures haven’t gone unnoticed.

When asked by co-host Jenna Bush Hager, “Who slid into your DMs with these traps?”

Martha coyly responded, "Lots of people."

When the lifestyle guru asked if she was dating someone, Martha teased, “No, I'm not dating anybody special."

"But I have lots of friends, and my friends keep me happy,” she added.

Later in the interview, the businesswoman credited her youthful glow to “eating well, exercising well, and using the right products.”

Martha Stewart's Love Life:

Martha Stewart was previously married to Scottish singer Andy Stewart. Unfortunately, the two parted ways in 1961 after 29 years of marriage.

As per People magazine, the TV star was also romantically linked with billionaire Charles Simonyi and actor Anthony Hopkins in the past.

“I don't care so much about how you're feeling. I care about what you're doing — and it's always been like that," Martha said of romantic partners during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2024.

"I always care about what are people doing with themselves," she added.

Who Is Martha Stewart Dating?

Martha Stewart is not dating anyone right now.

Martha Stewart Net Worth:

Martha's net worth is reported to be $400 million. As per Parade, her wealth comes primarily from her media company, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia (MSLO).