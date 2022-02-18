 
entertainment
Friday Feb 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Tom Holland 'fired' as bartender after manager found out celebrity status

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 18, 2022

Tom Holland fired as bartender after manager found out celebrity status
Tom Holland fired as bartender after manager found out celebrity status

Tom Holland went under serious 'undercover' to prepare for his role in Uncharted.

Speaking on SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, Holland revealed that he served as a bartender at a local restaurant in London to understand and get in to his role for Uncharted.

"For me, one of my favorite things about what we do for a living is when you get the opportunity to learn a new skill for a reason, other than you just want to give it a go," Holland said. "So I went to a bartending school. I ended up doing a few shifts at this bar in London, which was a lot of fun. I really enjoyed it. And it's a nice little set piece in the movie."

He added:"As word spread around town, and people started figuring out that 'apparently Tom Holland's bartending at this bar,' then the general manager started figuring it out," he said. "And then eventually I sort of got kicked out."

Uncharted hits theatres on Feb 18. 

More From Entertainment:

Kris Jenner says having Wolf is like Stormi being born again: 'Amazing'

Kris Jenner says having Wolf is like Stormi being born again: 'Amazing'
'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev offers you special birthday message for 'only' £148

'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev offers you special birthday message for 'only' £148
Kris Jenner has hopes on Kendall Jenner to give her 12th grandchild

Kris Jenner has hopes on Kendall Jenner to give her 12th grandchild
Kanye West schools Pete Davidson for making jokes on his 'mental health'

Kanye West schools Pete Davidson for making jokes on his 'mental health'
Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie for selling jointly-owned French vineyard

Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie for selling jointly-owned French vineyard

Documentary series 'The Murdochs: Empire of Influence' will premiere on CNN+

Documentary series 'The Murdochs: Empire of Influence' will premiere on CNN+

Throwback video shows Queen running anxiously after Prince William to protect him

Throwback video shows Queen running anxiously after Prince William to protect him
Kanye West says Kim Kardashian's Balenciaga campaign is bitter sweet for him

Kanye West says Kim Kardashian's Balenciaga campaign is bitter sweet for him
Bella Hadid calls out India for banning hijab

Bella Hadid calls out India for banning hijab
Queen Elizabeth's nephew pictured with two women on Valentine's Day

Queen Elizabeth's nephew pictured with two women on Valentine's Day
Charles and Andrew's folly gifted anti-monarchists massive propaganda coup: Daily Mail

Charles and Andrew's folly gifted anti-monarchists massive propaganda coup: Daily Mail
Labour MP opposes govt's decision to spend £12 million on book about Queen Elizabeth

Labour MP opposes govt's decision to spend £12 million on book about Queen Elizabeth

Latest

view all