Tom Holland fired as bartender after manager found out celebrity status

Tom Holland went under serious 'undercover' to prepare for his role in Uncharted.

Speaking on SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, Holland revealed that he served as a bartender at a local restaurant in London to understand and get in to his role for Uncharted.



"For me, one of my favorite things about what we do for a living is when you get the opportunity to learn a new skill for a reason, other than you just want to give it a go," Holland said. "So I went to a bartending school. I ended up doing a few shifts at this bar in London, which was a lot of fun. I really enjoyed it. And it's a nice little set piece in the movie."



He added:"As word spread around town, and people started figuring out that 'apparently Tom Holland's bartending at this bar,' then the general manager started figuring it out," he said. "And then eventually I sort of got kicked out."

Uncharted hits theatres on Feb 18.

