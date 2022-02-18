 
Friday Feb 18 2022
Michael Douglas on how his ‘famous parents’ helped him in movie business

Friday Feb 18, 2022

Michael Douglas recollects how having parents from Hollywood industry helped him understand movies as a ‘true business.’

The actor had a Q&A with the producers of the Fourth Annual Meihodo International Youth Visual Media Festival related to the future of filmmaking. He spoke about the perks of being the son of Kirk Douglas and Diana Douglas.

The Fatal Attraction actor said, "Having a father who was a movie star and mother as an actress, I was able to watch their insecurities and see that what was on the screen was not exactly what that person was like."

"I learned to treat this as a true business-being professional and not getting caught up in the image people try to create," he added.

In a statement given to PEOPLE when his father passed away at age 103, the 77-year-old actor had said, "Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son."

