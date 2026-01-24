A$AP Rocky reveals secret to happy love life with Rihanna after 3 kids

A$AP Rocky, Rihanna keep things spiced up

A$AP Rocky is opening up about how he and Rihanna keep their relationship strong while raising three young children together, and his answer is refreshingly simple, they still make time for each other.

Speaking candidly on Wednesday’s episode of the Ebro Show, the rapper shared that staying connected as a couple takes intention, especially amid the demands of parenting.

“You got to spice it up. You got to still date. You got to still be friends. We roll [music] dice. We play cards,” Rocky said, explaining how small, playful moments help them stay close.

He added with a laugh, “Like, she a cheater. We be playing crazy eights. I love that girl to death, man. You know, word. We got to keep the funk going cuz if not, what we doing then?”

Rocky and Rihanna, both 37, have been together since 2020 and now share three children.

They welcomed their first son, RZA, in May 2022, followed by Riot in August 2023, and daughter Rocki in September 2025.

Despite their busy lives and growing family, the couple has continued to prioritise their romance, often stepping out for date nights.

In recent months, they’ve been spotted enjoying time together in style, including a romantic evening in Paris last November where they wore matching fur coats.

Weeks later, they were seen again on another night out in Santa Monica, this time coordinating sleek leather looks.

Their public appearances have fueled admiration for how they balance love, fashion, and family.

Marriage rumuors also picked up in October when Rocky referred to himself as Rihanna’s “husband” during an interview with Perfect Magazine.

“Being a father and a partner and a loving husband in my family is what makes me really, really happy,” he said.

When asked directly about marriage in a September Elle interview, he playfully dodged the question, replying, “How you know I’m not already a husband?”

At home, Rocky says the focus is firmly on family life. Work talk is kept to a minimum.

“We don’t talk too much about work, because we deal with that all day, every day,” he shared, adding that once they’re home, “it’s about family… It ain’t about all that other s–t.”

Still, their family may not be done growing.

Earlier this month, Rihanna hinted she might be open to having a fourth child after responding to a social media post debating whether to “get hot and sexy or get pregnant in 2026.”

Her reply made it clear the idea isn’t far off. For now, though, Rocky’s message is clear: love takes effort, fun, and showing up for each other, no matter how busy life gets.