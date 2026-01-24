 
Robert Pattinson shares 'very strange' thing about himself

Robert Pattinson discusses in detail what he use to smell like

Geo News Digital Desk
January 24, 2026

Robert Pattinson is giving his expert opinion on smells.

The Twilight famed actor, 39, during an interview with GQ talked about his love for fragrances, especially his own body smell.

In February 2020, Pattinson in conversation with Allure explained that, “Lots of people tell me I smell like a crayon, I think that something has changed.”

“My body chemistry has changed. It’s very strange. But I 100% used to smell exactly like a crayon,” Pattinson told the outlet, adding that it was a very “crayon-y one.”

“Before that, it was quite a kind of vicious, vicious scent," the Odyssey star said. "And then something, I think, when it became crayon-y, it was like something died. I guess the seven-year cycle…. Maybe I was smelling of crayons when one self died, and when a new self was born, it was less scented."

The Die My Love actor, who welcomed baby girl in March 2024 with fiancé Suki Waterhouse, in an interview with Vogue said his daughter has her own, unique smell.

"I remember people used to be like, 'Oh, don't you like the smell of babies, but I thought they were just smelling the baby powder," the actor told the outlet with a laugh.

“But then I had a baby, and I was like 'my baby smells incredible.'"

Pattison continued, sharing that his favourite thing about his daughter's smell was the fact that "there's something there" that helps him "identify her."

"She doesn't smell like other babies," he added.

The couple has not yet publically disclosed their daughter’s name.

