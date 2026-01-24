Valentino’s ‘muse’ Anne Hathaway leads mourners at star-studded funeral

Anne Hathaway, considered by the late Valentino Garavani as a “muse” and a “daughter”, was among the most high profile mourners in attendance at his funeral.

The esteemed fashion designer who passed away on January 19 was paid a fitting send-off by some of the biggest names around, many of whom were his close confidants and fellow fashion trailblazers, at the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Angels and Martyrs in Rome.

Vogue’s former editor-in-chief Anna Wintour was spotted at the somber occasion, as was the Versace founder and ex-CEO of the designer label, Donatella Versace.

Left: Anna Wintour; Right: Donatella Versace Sources: Stefano Rellandini/AFP/Getty Images;Yara Nardi/Reuters

Anne Hathaway and husband Adam Shulman Source: Yara Nardi/Reuters

Valentino’s partner Bruce Hoeksema, designer Tom Ford, actress Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian, and former creative director for the late designer’s company, Pierpaolo Piccioli, were also seen attending the funeral.

Bruce Hoeksema and Valentino's business partner Giancarlo Giammetti Source: Yara Nardi/Reuters

Elizabeth and Damian Hurley Source: Yara Nardi/Reuters

Tom Ford; Source: AP

Pierpaolo Piccioli; Source: Stefano Rellandini/AFP via Getty Images

It has been reported that the Italian fashion pioneer will be cremated, with his ashes laid to rest at Rome’s Flaminio Cemetery.

Despite his retirement in 2008, Valentino’s upcoming couture show towards the end of January will be curated “as a final industry salute” to the designer who came to be known as “the last emperor of Italian fashion” until his death, per the BBC.

Valentino Garavani was reported to have passed away peacefully at the age of 93, while living at his longtime residence in the Italian capital.