Kangana denies allegations of harming Alia Bhatt’s movie’s box office

Friday Feb 18 2022
Friday Feb 18, 2022

Kangana Ranaut denies she sabotaged Gangubai Kathiawadi’s box office.

The actress had earlier criticised a young kid’s video who was imitating Alia Bhatt’s character Gangubai on her social media.

The Queen actress, while promoting her reality TV series LOCK UPP, said that her comments meant no harm to anybody’s financial business.

She said, “Jo 6-7 saal ke bachche hai, woh kisi tarah se exploit ho rahe hai, jab main unki baat kar rahi hoon (I was talking about the exploitation of 6 or 7-year-olds). With that I don’t think it’s to harm anybody in terms of business or the money that they are going to make. Shouldn’t there be a conscience keeper of society? Shouldn’t artists also have an opposing view?”

The 34-year-old actress went on to protest how people have no tolerance for freedom of expression.

Kanagana added, “What will there be, if there is no opposition? The person will only have their (own) way. I am not going to jail them or anything, I am not an authority, I am only expressing my opinion that this doesn’t look right to me. Just because my opinion is not in their interest of making money, why should my voice be shut? Just because it doesn’t serve somebody’s purpose economically, why should my voice should be shut? Nobody’s voice should be shut! What I said is in the interest of the girl children who are being exploited to imitate TikTok videos and imitate a sex worker with a beedi (cigarette) in her mouth.”

She then highlighted that social media is not only restricted to ‘filters’ or ‘fancy clothes.’

“It should be a place where people can give opposing views. I am not saying that I am right or they are wrong. But I am saying that I should have the freedom to say… In the creative field, there is absolute intolerance for any opposing views. That shouldn’t happen,” Kangana concluded.

