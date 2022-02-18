 
entertainment
Friday Feb 18 2022
'The Tinder Swindler' victim voices 'heartbreak' over Simon Leviev message venture

Friday Feb 18, 2022

The Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla Sjoholm weighs in on the ‘heartbreaking’ moment she found out about Simon Leviev’s bid at a new business venture for custom video messages.

During her interview with Entertainment Tonight, she claimed, "To be honest, I was heartbroken to see any company collaborate with a criminal, he is wanted, still, in Europe, so he's just hiding in Israel at the moment."

She also added, "I think he has crimes against him, allegations against him in the US, as well, but no. It's honestly heartbreaking."

"I mean, we're coming out here, sharing our story, trying to share the world a criminal and what he's doing and for anyone to collaborate with these types of people it's honestly, it's very heartbreaking," she finally admitted before concluding. 

