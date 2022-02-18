Jake Gyllenhaal reacts to online trolls amid Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well'

Jake Gyllenhaal has had enough of online trolling as he recently opened up on facing 'cyberbullying' at the hands of ex Taylor Swift's fans who criticised him after the release of 'All Too Well.'

During his recent conversation Esquire, the Prisoners star responded to the massive buzz Swift’s song created when she serenaded the red flags of the relationship and how her ex stood her up on her 21st birthday.

The 32-year-old singer even hinted at leaving behind her red scarf with his then-beau following netizens' disappointment towards Gyllenhaal.

“It has nothing to do with me,” said the 41-year-old actor. “It's about her relationship with her fans. It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don't begrudge anyone that,” he explained.

The Guilty actor also addressed the huge backlash he faced post the song’s release.

“At some point, I think it's important when supporters get unruly that we feel a responsibility to have them be civil and not allow for cyberbullying in one's name,” expressed Gyllenhaal.

“That begs for a deeper philosophical question. Not about any individual, per se, but a conversation that allows us to examine how we can — or should, even — take responsibility for what we put into the world, our contributions into the world. How do we provoke a conversation? My question is: Is this our future?” he questioned.

"Is anger and divisiveness our future? Or can we be empowered and empower others while simultaneously putting empathy and civility into the dominant conversation?" added the actor who started going out with Swift in 2010.

Their romance continued for three months before they split up.