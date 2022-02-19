Kanye West targets Kim Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner

Kanye West on Friday targeted his estranged mother-in-law Kris Jenner's relationship with Corey Gamble when he shared an article, which has since been deleted.

Gamble was accused of cheating on Kris Jenner with another woman in the Hollywood Unlocked article shared by Kanye West on his Instagram.

The article was headlined "Corey Gamble Allegedly Spotted In Club Kissing Another Woman."



The rapper reposted the article with his own caption. "We outsiiiiide DONDA 2 2 22 22," but deleted it after a few minutes.

Screenshot of Kanye's deleted Instagram post targeting his mother-in-law

His highly-anticipated Donda 2 album is scheduled for release on February 22.









