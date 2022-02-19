 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 19 2022
Kanye West makes over $2.2mn in 24 hours: Here's how

Kanye West has earned over $2.2 million in 24 hours after the US musician announced he was releasing his new album Donda 2 only on his own platform, the Stem Player.

Taking to Instagram, the I Love It singer shared his earnings with the fans on Saturday.

He said, “We’ve made $2,227,012.05 in 24 hours.”

“God is good Thank you guys for taking this journey,” he further said.

On Friday, Kanye West announced that his eleventh studio album Donda 2 will not be available on Apple music, Amazon, Spotify or YouTube.

He said that Donda 2 will only be streaming on his own platform, the stem player for only $200.

