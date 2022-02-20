Prince Harry, Duke of York: Locals want Prince Andrew stripped of York title

An increasing number of York citizens have expressed wanting to disassociate from Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, following his controversial out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre.

For the unversed, the Duke of York was immersed in a string of public scandal pertaining to Virginia, who accused him of sexually assaulting her multiple times when she was 17.

Furthermore, the beleaguered Prince’s ties with Jeffery Epstein saw more controversy as amid mounting public pressure, the Queen stripped her favourite son of his military and royal patronages.

Since the latest development on his case, where he reportedly agreed to pay his accuser £12 million pounds, people of York are calling to sever ties with the Prince.

York Central MP Rachel Maskell, who is just one among many against the prince, said: "Although it is a relief that Prince Andrew has finally acknowledged and expressed regret for his close association with a convicted sex offender and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, his long delay in doing so and initial response to the charges and Ms Giuffre have been source of deep hurt and embarrassment to many people across the city.

"Carrying a title does create an ambassadorial relationship with that place, and for somewhere with a global reputation, such as York, this is extremely important."

Resident Phil Pinder also held a similar notion and even threw in a suggestion for the next Duke of York, Prince Harry.

"York deserves better."

"He has been stripped of his royal duties; he has done a settlement out of court ending the prospect of any kind of legal clearing of his name so the only option is for him to permanently step down as the Duke of York as well.

"Shall we be controversial and ask for Harry?"