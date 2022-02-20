 
Showbiz
Deepika Padukone opens up about her character in ‘Gehraiyaan’

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone has created a considerable sensation with her newest OTT release, Gehraiyaan.

Amid all, the Piku actor has now spoken about her character in the movie in a recent interview with NDTV.

During her conversation, she explained how counting the flaws of her character was never the point. When asked if she saw Alisha as right or wrong, Deepika confidently answered,

"I didn't see Alisha as wrong or right, that's not the tonality of the film.”

She added that the film’s purpose is not to go on a journey with flawed characters and examine and decide who is right and wrong. Rather, she said that the film's concept is observational, implying there are different kinds of people in the world and that these people exist.

“Are we able to empathize with these characters and humanise them? You don't have to agree with her choices, I don't agree with her choices,” she said. She also expressed that as actors, they have to step out of the lens of judgment.

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18, and Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films, Gehraiyaan starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa, released on OTT medium on the 11th of February and opened to rave reviews and created a huge buzz.

