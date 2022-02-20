Victoria Beckham misses out as David Beckham treats his kids to ski trip: pics

Victoria Beckham missed out as her hubby David Beckham took his kids to a luxury ski trip for a ‘much needed’ break.

Taking to Instagram, the Manchester United alum shared a few pictures with his fans as he made some gleeful memories in snow with his kids.

The 46-year-old was accompanied by his sons Romeo and Cruz, and daughter Harper. However, his eldest son Brooklyn and fiancé Nicola Peltz also didn’t join the football star.

Beckham also shared a sweet message for his ladylove. “@victoriabeckham we wish you were here. A little sake for daddy and sparkling water for Harper Seven,” he wrote on a photo.



“While mummy is hard at work, daddy day care,” added on another photo.



