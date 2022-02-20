 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham misses out as David Beckham treats his kids to ski trip: pics

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 20, 2022

Victoria Beckham misses out as David Beckham treats his kids to ski trip: pics
Victoria Beckham misses out as David Beckham treats his kids to ski trip: pics

Victoria Beckham missed out as her hubby David Beckham took his kids to a luxury ski trip for a ‘much needed’ break.

Taking to Instagram, the Manchester United alum shared a few pictures with his fans as he made some gleeful memories in snow with his kids.

The 46-year-old was accompanied by his sons Romeo and Cruz, and daughter Harper. However, his eldest son Brooklyn and fiancé Nicola Peltz also didn’t join the football star.

Beckham also shared a sweet message for his ladylove. “@victoriabeckham we wish you were here. A little sake for daddy and sparkling water for Harper Seven,” he wrote on a photo.

“While mummy is hard at work, daddy day care,” added on another photo.

Victoria Beckham misses out as David Beckham treats his kids to ski trip: pics


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hint at returning to UK

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hint at returning to UK
Pregnant Rihanna dazzles in casual outfit as she steps out with A$AP Rocky

Pregnant Rihanna dazzles in casual outfit as she steps out with A$AP Rocky
Prince Andrew could be £7million richer if he forfeits his official residence

Prince Andrew could be £7million richer if he forfeits his official residence
Sweden’s Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel forced to deny divorce rumours

Sweden’s Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel forced to deny divorce rumours

Princess Charlene of Monaco doing ‘much better’ amid mystery health scare

Princess Charlene of Monaco doing ‘much better’ amid mystery health scare
Kanye West might face criminal charges in battery case: claims police source

Kanye West might face criminal charges in battery case: claims police source
Kate Middleton hilariously asked if she was Prince William's 'assistant'

Kate Middleton hilariously asked if she was Prince William's 'assistant'
Victoria Beckham, David Beckham celebrate 17th birthday of son Cruz

Victoria Beckham, David Beckham celebrate 17th birthday of son Cruz
Khloe Kardashian drops glimpse of ‘girls day’ out with True Thompson, Chicago West

Khloe Kardashian drops glimpse of ‘girls day’ out with True Thompson, Chicago West
Queen Elizabeth finally gets exciting news days after Prince Andrew settled Virginia Giuffre lawsuit

Queen Elizabeth finally gets exciting news days after Prince Andrew settled Virginia Giuffre lawsuit
Pressure mounts on Prince Andrew after Epstein's bud Jean-Luc Brunel’s suicide

Pressure mounts on Prince Andrew after Epstein's bud Jean-Luc Brunel’s suicide
Bella Thorne sends love to her ‘Parisian princess’ Kaili on her birthday

Bella Thorne sends love to her ‘Parisian princess’ Kaili on her birthday

Latest

view all