Sunday Feb 20 2022
Victoria’s Secret hires viral TikTok star Remi Bader as brand ambassador

Sunday Feb 20, 2022

Victoria’s Secret PINK hired TikTok star Remi Bader as its year-long brand ambassador and size consultant
Victoria’s Secret PINK on Thursday, February 17, announced TikTok star and curve model Remi Bader as its year-long brand ambassador and size consultant, stated a press release shared by The Associated Press.

According to the press release, Victoria’s Secret’s partnership with Bader “builds upon the brand’s mission of empowering young adults in everything they do and helping them feel good inside and out.”

Best known to her more than 2.5 million followers for her realistic try-on hauls and authentic content, Remi will reportedly help provide insight into PINK’s customer base and be an integral participant in product testing as the brand continues to expand its size offerings.

The partnership begins this week with Remi helping PINK launch their first size expansion into XXL swimwear.

“What intrigued me so much about this partnership - besides the fact that I grew up wearing PINK - is the brand’s openness for my honesty and desire to see change,” said Remi.

“PINK has made a lot of strides over the years to be more inclusive and focus on mental health, and I’m really honoured to work with the team to help young adults embrace their bodies and be an honest voice for the amazing community I’ve built,” she added.

To kick off the partnership, Remi will help launch PINK’s latest swim collection, available in size XXL for the first time. All swim styles in the new collection are partially made from recycled materials.

Next month, the brand will also roll out its apparel in XXL across all PINK stores, previously available exclusively online.

“We love how Remi uses her platform to push the boundaries and make real change. We’re always striving to improve as a brand and ensure our customers feel empowered and confident in our products,” said Amy Hauk, CEO of Victoria’s Secret PINK. - AP

