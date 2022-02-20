Britain in a frenzy as Queen Elizabeth tests positive for covid-19

Queen Elizabeth’s health concerns have overtaken social media as it has been reported that her covid-19 test results came back positive.

The news has been revealed in an official statement by Buckingham Palace.

According to their initial report, the Queen is exhibiting only “mild cold-like symptoms” and is expected to still carry out “light duties” throughout this week.

The rest of the statement goes on to reassure royal fans and concerned citizens and reads, "Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid.”

"Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week. She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines."