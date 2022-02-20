 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Britain in a frenzy as Queen Elizabeth tests positive for covid-19

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 20, 2022

Britain in a frenzy as Queen Elizabeth tests positive for covid-19
Britain in a frenzy as Queen Elizabeth tests positive for covid-19

Queen Elizabeth’s health concerns have overtaken social media as it has been reported that her covid-19 test results came back positive.

The news has been revealed in an official statement by Buckingham Palace.

According to their initial report, the Queen is exhibiting only “mild cold-like symptoms” and is expected to still carry out “light duties” throughout this week.

The rest of the statement goes on to reassure royal fans and concerned citizens and reads, "Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid.”

"Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week. She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines."

More From Entertainment:

Alec Baldwin purchases farmhouse retreat in Vermont amid ‘Rust’ scandal

Alec Baldwin purchases farmhouse retreat in Vermont amid ‘Rust’ scandal
Adriana Lima announces her pregnancy with a cute video

Adriana Lima announces her pregnancy with a cute video
Cate Blanchett set to receive Chaplin Award by Lincoln Center

Cate Blanchett set to receive Chaplin Award by Lincoln Center
Victoria’s Secret hires viral TikTok star Remi Bader as brand ambassador

Victoria’s Secret hires viral TikTok star Remi Bader as brand ambassador
Channing Tatum almost rejected ‘Magic Mike 3’ for THIS reason

Channing Tatum almost rejected ‘Magic Mike 3’ for THIS reason
Nick Cannon breaks silence over rumors of baby no. 9

Nick Cannon breaks silence over rumors of baby no. 9
Adele’s postponed residency is ‘set’ to reschedule this summer: reports

Adele’s postponed residency is ‘set’ to reschedule this summer: reports
Prince Harry would have talked about 'royal situation' to 'wise' Eugenie in US

Prince Harry would have talked about 'royal situation' to 'wise' Eugenie in US
‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff ‘House of the Dragon’ wraps filming

‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff ‘House of the Dragon’ wraps filming
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hint at returning to UK

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hint at returning to UK
Rihanna dazzles in casual outfit as she steps out with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna dazzles in casual outfit as she steps out with A$AP Rocky
Victoria Beckham misses out as David Beckham treats his kids to ski trip: pics

Victoria Beckham misses out as David Beckham treats his kids to ski trip: pics

Latest

view all