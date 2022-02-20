BTS’ J-Hope receives special birthday wish from Beyoncé

Member of the globally popular South Korean band, BTS' J-Hope ringed in his 28th birthday on February 18 and the ARMY celebrated his big day with special tributes.

The musician marked the big day with his fans via VLive chat. He also enjoyed the gifts and heartfelt wishes from the other band members including Jin, Suga, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

While the ARMY celebrated the rapper’s birthday by setting up billboards across the city and expressed their love and admiration to the band, J-Hope received a special mention from another global music sensation, Beyoncé, on his birthday.

Taking to his Instagram story, the 28-year-old rapper shared the screenshot of pop icon’s website where she wished him on his birthday.

The Halo singer shared a childhood picture of J-Hope to wish him. Expressing his excitement over the special mention, the rapper posted the screenshot with surprised face emoticons.

The special birthday wish from queen B left fans excited. Many requested for the K-pop band and Beyonce collaboration soon.