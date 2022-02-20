 
Nina Dobrev made Shaun enlist things to do amid retirement: spills the athlete

Nina Dobrev's boyfriend Shaun White revealed that his ladylove made him prepare  a long list of things he’d want to do to help him grapple with retirement.

During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 35-year-old professional snowboarder gave an insight into his bong with The Vampire Diaries star.

“My girlfriend said, 'If you're retiring, you gotta make this list of things you wanna do,'" he recalled.

"So, I'm putting this list (together), and pretty close to the top of the list was, 'Go to a Super Bowl,' because it's always during the competitive season — I've never been to one,” White told Kimmel.

“So I landed (retuned from 2022 Winter Olympics in China), said hi to everyone and then I'm like, 'I gotta go,' and went straight to the Super Bowl,” he added.

The couple started dating in 2019 after coming together for an event which was helmed by a motivational speaker Tony Robbins. 


