 
Showbiz
Monday Feb 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad visits his family over lunch

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 21, 2022

Hrithik Roshans rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad visits his family over lunch
Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad visits his family over lunch

Actor Saba Azad joined her rumoured boyfriend Hrithik Roshan's family for Sunday lunch and since then the fans cannot stop gushing.

Hrithik and Saba sparked dating rumours when they were spotted walking out of a Mumbai restaurant in January, holding hands.

Amid all, a picture from the get together was shared by Hrithik's uncle, music composer Rajesh Roshan and it speaks volumes of their bond.

Sharing the photo, Rajesh captioned it, “Happiness is always around.. especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunch time.” Rajesh also shared a picture of the meal they had--sambar, dosa and more items served on a banana leaf.

In the photo, Hrithik could be seen with his uncle, mom Pinkie Roshan, his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, cousin Pashmina, niece Suranika and other members of the family. Everyone was seen lounging in a living room on a mattress of the couch.

Reacting to the post, Hrithik commented, “Hahaha true that chacha!! And you are the most fun.”

Suranika commented, “Best Sunday, best family, best lunch!”

Saba also commented on the post and wrote, “Bestest Sunday.”

Meanwhile, Hrithik's fans also showered love and dropped sweet comments in the post.

“You guys made Sunday my favourite day," wrote one. 

“God bless this beautiful Family. Sending you all lots of love from Mauritius,” wrote another.

More From Showbiz:

Kareena Kapoor celebrates first birthday of son Jeh

Kareena Kapoor celebrates first birthday of son Jeh
It’s a wrap! Taapsee Pannu finishes filming her upcoming film ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan’

It’s a wrap! Taapsee Pannu finishes filming her upcoming film ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan’
Hrithik Roshan grooves to ‘Senorita’ with Farhan Akhtar at his wedding: Watch

Hrithik Roshan grooves to ‘Senorita’ with Farhan Akhtar at his wedding: Watch

Netflix approves first original web series from Pakistan?

Netflix approves first original web series from Pakistan?

Deepika Padukone opens up about her character in ‘Gehraiyaan’

Deepika Padukone opens up about her character in ‘Gehraiyaan’
‘In trouble again as usual:’ Twinkle Khanna says she has ‘foot in the mouth disease'

‘In trouble again as usual:’ Twinkle Khanna says she has ‘foot in the mouth disease'

Kangana Ranaut warns about 'papa ki pari' Alia Bhatt's film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Kangana Ranaut warns about 'papa ki pari' Alia Bhatt's film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'
Atif Aslam breaks the internet with his musical tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar

Atif Aslam breaks the internet with his musical tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar
Qandeel Baloch murder case: key accused released from jail

Qandeel Baloch murder case: key accused released from jail
Shilpa Shetty shares inspiring note on ‘forgiveness’: See post

Shilpa Shetty shares inspiring note on ‘forgiveness’: See post
Anushka Sharma applauds Delhi man for being kind to injured stray dog :Watch

Anushka Sharma applauds Delhi man for being kind to injured stray dog :Watch
Ranveer Singh joins Machine Gun Kelly and others for NBA All-Star: Watch

Ranveer Singh joins Machine Gun Kelly and others for NBA All-Star: Watch

Latest

view all