 
Showbiz
Monday Feb 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Anil Kapoor to share screen with son Harsh Varrdhan in Netflix film 'Thar'

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 21, 2022

Anil Kapoor will be seen alongside his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in Netflix's upcoming revenge thriller Thar.

The father-son duo will be sharing the screen for the first time in Thar – inspired by Western Noir genres.

Netflix shared stills from the movie and captioned it, "Yeh Kapoor and Son ki rivalry aapko gumrah kar ke rahegi! (This rivalry between Kapoor and son will leave you confused)! Enter the desert of deception in Thar. Coming soon."

Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh and Satish Kaushik will join the stellar cast in the film.

Taking to his Twitter, Anil Kapoor shared the stills from the movie released by Netflix.

He captioned the pictures, "Registaan ke ret me dabey raaz bhi ab kanoon ke inn lambe haatho se nahi bach payenge (The secrets buried in the desert of Thar won't stay hidden from the clutches of law)."

Talking about the upcoming film, the Mr. India actor said, "I am extremely proud of what we have achieved with Thar and am super-excited about the film for several reasons."

"The genre itself – a noir thriller set in Rajasthan that pays tribute to the genre of the classic Western is a first for Indian cinema and audiences."

Kapoor went on to add, “As an actor and a producer, I have always tried to push the envelope and disrupt the status quo with innovative content. Thar is a manifestation of this obsession and I’m thrilled to have a partner as supportive and collaborative as Netflix to take this story as far and wide as it can go."

