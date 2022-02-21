Experts question Prince Andrew’s motive for settlement: ‘Something to hide?’

Experts start to question the true intentions Prince Andrew might have for his settlement with Virginia Giuffre.

Royal writer Julie Bindel began the series of questions into Prince Andrew’s hasty settlement.

He spoke to GB News about it all and even went on to say, "There are various reasons why you might not want a libel trial.”

"The expense is horrendous. I don't think that barrier would be in the way for anyone as wealthy as Prince Andrew but there are other issues which you would want to avoid which is evidence coming out.”

"Of course, I'm not suggesting because we do not know whether or not the allegations against Prince Andrew are founded or unfounded.”

"But what we do know is there was a friendship with Epstein and there were various other times that the men would have been together that other will know about.”

"I think that there's something that Prince Andrew will want to keep hidden. We're talking way broader than the direct allegations.”

"We're talking about Virginia's evidence would be extremely embarrassing and might be more than embarrassing but damning."