Monday Feb 21 2022
Ali Fazal celebrates as 'Death On The Nile' makes $100 million at global box office

Monday Feb 21, 2022

Ali Fazal celebrates as 'Death On The Nile' makes $100 million at global box office

Ali Fazal is celebrating the huge success of his recent Hollywood movie Death On The Nile in his style as he recently reflected on the movie crossing $100 million mark at the global box office.

Taking to Twitter, the Mirzapur actor wrote, "Never really made it to the 100cr club. But i think we just crossed 100 MILLION dollars on the world box office in one week.”

The Gal Gadot starrer, helmed by Kenneth Barnagh, was released on February 11, 2022. Getting candid about his experience to work on the mega project, Fazal posted a lengthy note to Instagram in January.

“Humbled to have had the chance to be immortalised into one of Agatha Christie’s characters . Thank you Ken . . And to the wonderful cast for being such a sporty and a fun bunch to share notes and screen with,” he expressed.

“We keep gliding through life sometimes so caught up in the realm of the Right and the illusion of the true and the light in the tunnel that we forget to really look past the frame, like the mirror in interrogation rooms. Imagine theres always a bunch of ppl behind those mirrors, if those rooms were to constitute our lives,” his post read. 

