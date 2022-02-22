From apologizing to denial, Ali Noor responds to harassment allegations

Singer-songwriter Ali Noor, associated with music group Noori, has responded with many messages, from “apologizing” to “denial” after he was accused of sexual harassment by journalist Ayesha Binte Rashid.



Ayesha Binte Rashid shared her story via screenshots on Instagram. In her note, she says: “You [Ali Noor] emotionally manipulated me and what happened in the back of my car while we were driving to the airport was sexual harassment. You should know that. You are a sexual harasser and predator."

Ali Noor never admitted guilt. But to make matters worse, he messaged her, With offers of help. He also admitted going through life-altering changes. But in the end, Ali Noor ended his take for what is a scarring incident (and we hope not for life) by first apologizing via an Instagram story.

The front-man of Noori, Ali Noor stated via Instagram in a story (no longer available), he said, "After deeply deliberating various responses, I came to the conclusion that the only right response is that I am truly deeply sorry. I cannot fathom your pain and only apologize once again. I am not an ill-intentioned person and am definitely a work in progress. I hope that you can find some relief in my apology. Baaqi Allah Malik [the rest is up to God].”

Messages of support poured in for the journalist and stories of similar behavior on the part of Ali Noor were revealed. What started on Friday took another turn by Monday, in the early hours of the morning, as Ali Noor changed his stance completely. He went from apologizing to denial.

Writing on his Instagram once again, Ali Noor made a complete 180. Against the backdrop of a gravestone emblazoned with lyrics from Noori song ‘Dil Ki Qasam’, he responded once more with feeling.

“Ayesha Binte,” began Noor, “I am done being concerned about you. I sent you an apology by putting my entire life on stake and you have the audacity to not accept my heartfelt words. I deny all allegations of sexual harassment against me and I never admitted to them to start with. I was already not in a good place. Now I am gathering the courage to move on to the next world. I have absolutely no guilt. I hope you finally find solace and an answer for my children.”



