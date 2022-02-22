Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to make a debut as a writer for a web series, reports

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is all set to mark his Bollywood debut and the star kid is going to take the behind-the-camera task.

While oftentimes, the Baadshah of Bollywood, SRK, has informed media that Aryan has no interest in acting, reports are suggesting that is planning to develop his ideas for writing a web series or a film.

Aryan, 22, has a Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television Production from the University of Southern California. He graduated in 2020.

He is reportedly in talks with an OTT platform for a web-series and is also working on a feature film, which will be produced by SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

As per Pinkvilla reported, Aryan’s OTT series may go on floors this year

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan is also gearing up for her Bollywood project. She will reportedly debut with a web series on Netflix, helmed by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and will be based on the popular Archie Comics.