Wednesday Feb 23 2022
Zarnish Khan declares 'all actresses look like ducks' after cosmetic surgery

Wednesday Feb 23, 2022

Zarnish Khan is not in favour of ditching her natural looks to get lip fillers.

Speaking to the Voice Over Man in a recent interview, the actress declared all her female counterparts look like duck after undergoing surgery.

"Ive never thought about getting my face changed. Even if you see me after ten years, I'll look the same," she declared before adding: "Sorry but I don't want duck lips. all of our actresses have become ducks. They used to be so beautiful I don't know what's happened to them now," said Zarnish."

