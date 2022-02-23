 
Wednesday Feb 23 2022
Liam Payne slammed for travelling '10,000 miles' post vows to reduce carbon use

Wednesday Feb 23, 2022

Liam Payne is being slammed by fans as he travelled ten thousand of miles for a golf match right shortly after he committed to play his part in carbon footprint reduction on the occasion of Earth Day.

The One Direction alum flew off to Costa Rica with his fiancé Maya Henry after he also introduced his collection with HUGO.

According to source, quoted by The Sun, “Liam has really fallen in love with the sport. He's the first to admit he's not the best player but to his credit he's putting in the hours. He'd (seen) the costal course online and was desperate to try it out.”

“As he had a gap in his schedule he and Maya flew out to Costa Rica for a few days but they are now home,” it added.

however, the couple has been reported to have skipped on taking a private jet for their trip and opted for a commercial flight.

