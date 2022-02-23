 
Showbiz
Wednesday Feb 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Laraib Atta, Pakistani visual artist, nominated for Oscars and BAFTA

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 23, 2022

Pakistani visual artist Laraib Atta nominated for Oscars and BAFTA
Pakistani visual artist Laraib Atta nominated for Oscars and BAFTA

Laraib Atta, a visual artist and the daughter of legendary musician Attaullah Esakhelvi, is celebrating her team’s Oscar and BAFTA nominations for their work on James Bond's latest film No Time to Die.

Atta announced on her social media that her visual effects team bagged nods in ‘Best Visual Effects’ category at Oscars and BAFTA for the latest Bond film.

"We have been nominated for #bafta and #oscar for No Time to Die - and here are the vfx breakdowns. Well done everyone at #dneg it was an honour being part of my favourite 007 franchise," she wrote on her Facebook page

Laraib Atta, Pakistani visual artist, nominated for Oscars and BAFTA

In a YouTube video, Laraib thanked everyone for the support she’s been getting since the nominations.

“I would like to say thank you for all the kind messages and support I’ve been receiving for Oscar, BAFTA nomination for visual effects on No Time to Die," she said.

“It is such a great honor working beside the great minds. All thanks to my brother Sanwal and my mother for always being the guiding force and supporting me throughout,” Laraib added.

Laraib started working in Hollywood at the age of 19 and has been a part of some great projects such as Godzilla, X-Men: Days of Future Past, and Mission: Impossible – Fallout.


More From Showbiz:

Madhuri Dixit reacts to people’s criticism about her social media reels

Madhuri Dixit reacts to people’s criticism about her social media reels
Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of her fun-filled get together: See here

Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of her fun-filled get together: See here

Alia Bhatt opens up about marriage rumours with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt opens up about marriage rumours with Ranbir Kapoor
Here is why Deepika Padukone rejected Salman Khan's offer for a film

Here is why Deepika Padukone rejected Salman Khan's offer for a film
Madhuri Dixit dishes on her favourite role she's ever played

Madhuri Dixit dishes on her favourite role she's ever played
Aiman Khan hits 10-million followers mark on Instagram

Aiman Khan hits 10-million followers mark on Instagram
Mira Sethi saree reminds fans of Katrina Kaif’s ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’

Mira Sethi saree reminds fans of Katrina Kaif’s ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’
Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar drop official wedding photos: See pictures here

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar drop official wedding photos: See pictures here
Zarnish Khan declares 'all actresses look like ducks' after cosmetic surgery

Zarnish Khan declares 'all actresses look like ducks' after cosmetic surgery
Complaint filed against ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ over use of Kamathipura’s name

Complaint filed against ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ over use of Kamathipura’s name
Arjun Kapoor pokes fun at Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor in latest post

Arjun Kapoor pokes fun at Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor in latest post
Alia Bhatt is a vision in white as she promotes ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ in Delhi

Alia Bhatt is a vision in white as she promotes ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ in Delhi

Latest

view all