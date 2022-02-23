 
Wednesday Feb 23 2022
Khloé Kardashian seeks Blac Chyna's bank, therapy records in assault case

Wednesday Feb 23, 2022

Khloé Kardashian's rift with Blac Chyna is entering in a more serious phase the Poosh mogul reportedly submitted her request to court , seeking the former Rob & Chyna star's bank and therapy records.

According to Radar, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alums including Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, have submitted a request with court to decide a hearing date in their multi-million dollar court battle.

Chyna sued her ex Rob Kardashian and other family members for allegedly defaming her and abusing her baby daddy.

The lawsuit claims that the world’s one of the most famous families made E! to cancel her realty show, Rob & Chyna.

"(Chyna’s) continued entertainment career and related earnings are directly relevant to defending against (Chyna’s) allegations that she has suffered millions of dollars in damages in lost income and lost earning capacity,” the court documents states.

Post Chyna's lawsuit, Rob also filed a separate case to assault his ex for abusing him in 2016 during an altercation at Kylie Jenner's residence. 

